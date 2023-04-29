Mujadara with Tahini Drizzle:
For the onions:
2 pounds yellow onions, thinly sliced
All-purpose flour, for tossing
Kosher salt
Sunflower oil, for frying
For the mujadara:
2 teaspoons cumin seeds
1½ tablespoons coriander seeds
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup basmati rice
1½ teaspoons ground turmeric
1½ teaspoons ground allspice
1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
½ teaspoon salt
several cracks of fresh ground black pepper
7 ounces lentils (about half of a standard bag) cooked according to package instructions
1½ cups water
Toss the onions with a generous sprinkle of flour, making sure to evenly coat them. Heat 1-2 inches of sunflower oil in a large, heavy-bottom pot to 350˚F. Line a colander with paper towels. Working in batches, fry the onions until golden brown and caramelized. Remove the onions to the paper towel lined colander and season lightly with kosher salt. Continue frying until all of the onions are cooked. Set aside while you make the mujadara.
To make the mujadara:
In a large, deep sauté pan with a tight-fitting lid, toast the cumin and coriander seeds over medium heat until fragrant. Add the olive oil and basmati rice. Toast for 1-2 minutes. Add the spices and seasoning and stir to coat the rice with the spices. Add the cooked lentils and water. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the lid and reduce for about 2-3 minutes. Taste for seasoning. Serve the mujadara topped with plenty of the crispy onions and a generous drizzle of tahini.
For the Tahini Drizzle:
100 grams Tahini (my favorite is Soom brand)
185 grams water
50 grams freshly squeezed lemon juice
12 grams chopped garlic
12 grams salt
Puree half of the water with all other ingredients. With the blender running, add remaining water until the mixture is pourable. You can add more or less water depending on how thick you like your tahini to be.