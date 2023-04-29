Mujadara with Tahini Drizzle:

For the onions:

2 pounds yellow onions, thinly sliced

All-purpose flour, for tossing

Kosher salt

Sunflower oil, for frying

For the mujadara:

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

1½ tablespoons coriander seeds

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup basmati rice

1½ teaspoons ground turmeric

1½ teaspoons ground allspice

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

several cracks of fresh ground black pepper

7 ounces lentils (about half of a standard bag) cooked according to package instructions

1½ cups water

Toss the onions with a generous sprinkle of flour, making sure to evenly coat them. Heat 1-2 inches of sunflower oil in a large, heavy-bottom pot to 350˚F. Line a colander with paper towels. Working in batches, fry the onions until golden brown and caramelized. Remove the onions to the paper towel lined colander and season lightly with kosher salt. Continue frying until all of the onions are cooked. Set aside while you make the mujadara.

To make the mujadara:

In a large, deep sauté pan with a tight-fitting lid, toast the cumin and coriander seeds over medium heat until fragrant. Add the olive oil and basmati rice. Toast for 1-2 minutes. Add the spices and seasoning and stir to coat the rice with the spices. Add the cooked lentils and water. Bring the mixture to a boil, cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the lid and reduce for about 2-3 minutes. Taste for seasoning. Serve the mujadara topped with plenty of the crispy onions and a generous drizzle of tahini.

For the Tahini Drizzle:

100 grams Tahini (my favorite is Soom brand)

185 grams water

50 grams freshly squeezed lemon juice

12 grams chopped garlic

12 grams salt

Puree half of the water with all other ingredients. With the blender running, add remaining water until the mixture is pourable. You can add more or less water depending on how thick you like your tahini to be.