Prawn Scampi on Toast

1 pound prawns or largest shrimp available, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon red crushed chili flakes

¼ cup Italian parsley, finely chopped

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon butter

Heat the oil and butter over medium heat until the butter foams.

Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and add to the pan. Sear the shrimp on both sides but do not cook all the way through. Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside keeping the fat in the pan.

Add the garlic stirring for a minute. Add the crushed chili, wine and reduce all the way down. Add the chicken broth and reduce about ¾ of the way down. Add the shrimp back to the pan with the parsley, tablespoon of butter and seasoned with salt and pepper.

For the toast

1 baguette, cut on a bias in 1-inch-thick slices

butter, room temperature

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons basil, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Italian parsley, finely chopped

Combine butter, garlic powder, onion powder, minced garlic and chopped herbs in a bowl. Stir together.

Spread a layer of butter on the bread and toast in your oven or toaster oven until golden brown. Spoon the warm prawn scampi over the toast to serve.