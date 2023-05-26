Peach Crumble

For the filling:

4 pounds peaches, pitted and sliced

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup cornstarch

juice from 1 lemon

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

pinch kosher salt

For the topping:

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup light brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 stick (8 tablespoons) butter, melted

pinch salt

vanilla ice cream, for serving

Preheat your oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, mix the peaches with the remaining ingredients for the filling, tossing well to make sure everything is evenly coated. Transfer the mixture to a large baking dish that holds about 10 cups.

In a separate bowl stir together the ingredients for the topping. The mixture should resemble wet sand and hold together when squeezed lightly in your palm. Sprinkle the topping over the peach mixture. Place the baking dish over a rimmed baking sheet (to protect your oven from dripping juices). Bake until golden brown and bubbly, about 45-60 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream.