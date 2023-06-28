Fried Green Tomatoes

3-4 green tomatoes, sliced into ½ inch – ¾ inch thick slices

1- 2 cups all-purpose flour

2 eggs

½ cup milk

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 cup fine cornmeal

salt and pepper to taste

neutral oil for frying

For serving:

burrata

olive oil

balsamic vinegar

sea salt

fresh basil leaves

Season the all-purpose flour with a little salt and pepper. Place in a shallow dish. In a shallow bowl, whisk together the eggs and buttermilk. In a third shallow dish, combine breadcrumbs and cornmeal.

Heat a ½-inch of neutral oil over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed sauté pan. Line a baking sheet with a roasting rack or paper towels.

Working in batches, dredge the tomato slices in the flour, then dip in the egg/milk mixture and finally dredge in the breadcrumb/cornmeal mixture, ensuring the tomatoes are completely coated. Fry in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan, until the tomatoes are golden brown on both sides. Remove and set aside to drain on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle lightly with salt while warm. Continue the process until all of the tomatoes have been coated and fry.

To serve the tomatoes, place a few slices down on your plate. Top with a piece of burrata and gently cut open the burrata just enough to expose the center. Drizzle with oil olive, balsamic vinegar and a pinch of sea salt. Top with fresh basil leaves. Fried Green Tomatoes

3-4 green tomatoes, sliced into ½ inch – ¾ inch thick slices

1- 2 cups all-purpose flour

2 eggs

½ cup milk

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 cup fine cornmeal

salt and pepper to taste

neutral oil for frying

For serving:

burrata

olive oil

balsamic vinegar

sea salt

fresh basil leaves

Season the all-purpose flour with a little salt and pepper. Place in a shallow dish. In a shallow bowl, whisk together the eggs and buttermilk. In a third shallow dish, combine breadcrumbs and cornmeal.

Heat a ½-inch of neutral oil over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed sauté pan. Line a baking sheet with a roasting rack or paper towels.

Working in batches, dredge the tomato slices in the flour, then dip in the egg/milk mixture and finally dredge in the breadcrumb/cornmeal mixture, ensuring the tomatoes are completely coated. Fry in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan, until the tomatoes are golden brown on both sides. Remove and set aside to drain on the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle lightly with salt while warm. Continue the process until all of the tomatoes have been coated and fry.

To serve the tomatoes, place a few slices down on your plate. Top with a piece of burrata and gently cut open the burrata just enough to expose the center. Drizzle with oil olive, balsamic vinegar and a pinch of sea salt. Top with fresh basil leaves.