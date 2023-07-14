Coconut Cream Pie

For the crust:

8 ounces English shortbread cookies – walkers brand, finely ground in food processor with:

1 ½ cup (loosely packed) Sweetened flake coconut – angel flake coconut

4 ½ tablespoons melted butter, unsalted

Custard:

1 ounce cornstarch

2 ½ ounces granulated sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 ounces egg yolks

1 can coconut milk

1 ¼ cup regular milk

2 cups sweetened shredded coconut

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

For garnish:

Whipped cream

Large toasted coconut flakes

Stir cornstarch, sugar, salt together. Whish in yolks. Ice bath. Heat milk, coco milk, vanilla. When simmering, temper milk into yolks, return to sauce pan, cook until custard thickens, Once bubbling over medium heat, whisk for 1 minute. Strain. Fold in sweetened shredded coconut, place into ice bath with a sheet or plastic wrap touching it. Add custard into crust, plastic, refrigerate for 4 hours. Toast big shaving on coconut. Whipped cream then garnish with toasted coconut.