Puppy Chow

1 cup bittersweet chocolate chips

½ cup peanut butter

¼ cup unsalted butter

pinch of kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

12-ounce box corn Chex cereal

1½ - 2 cups powdered sugar

Combine chocolate, peanut butter, and butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds and stir. Continue this process until the mixture is completely melted and smooth.

Place cereal in a large bowl. Pour the melted chocolate mixture over cereal; stir gently until cereal is thoroughly coated. Add the coated cereal and powdered sugar to a large resealable bag. Seal bag and shake until cereal is coated. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container up to 1 week.