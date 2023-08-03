Spam Musubi

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 can of low-sodium or regular spam

Sushi rice, cooked according to package instructions

neutral oil, as needed

toasted nori sheets, heated in a toaster oven to crisp them

Furikake, for garnish

Combine the soy sauce and granulated sugar in a small pan, heat just until the sugar melts and remove from heat.

Set a non-stick pan over medium heat. If desired, lightly moisten a paper towel with oil and wipe your pan to lightly coat it. You can skip this skip if you want, the spam has enough fat to cook without the oil. Sear the spam until caramelized on one side. Flip over and continue searing on the other side. Once the spam is almost caramelized, add a drizzle of soy/sugar mixture right over the top to glaze it.

Use a musubi mold and add a layer of sushi rice down in the bottle. Top with the caramelized spam, pressing down to compact everything in the mold. Remove from the mold, top with toasted nori, a drizzle of the soy/sugar mixture and a shake of furikake. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.