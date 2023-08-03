Tortilla Espanola

6 large eggs

salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

20 ounces Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cut into thin half-moons

1 medium yellow onion, cut into thin strips (julienne)

Heat the oil in an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the potatoes for about 12-15 minutes then add the onions and cook until very tender, about 20-25 minutes. Meanwhile, beat the eggs with the salt and pepper until very frothy. Once the potatoes are tender, strain the mixture through a strainer set over a bowl. Reserve the oil.

While the potatoes and onions are still hot, pour them into the whisked eggs, whisking constantly for about 2-3 minutes. Using the same 8-inch pan, add ¼ cup of the reserved warm oil. Add the egg / potato mixture and cook, slightly swirling and shaking the pan, until the bottom and sides are set. Use a rubber spatula to press around the edges while shaking the pan to loosen the tortilla. Once completely set on one side, slide onto a plate that is as big or bigger than the circumference of the pan keeping the cooked side down. Place the pan over the raw side of the omelet and flip the omelet into the pan using one hand under the plate and the other on the handle of the pan. Place back onto the burner shaking and using the rubber spatula to form the omelet until just cooked through.

OR

Don’t flip the omelet and just place in the oven until done! Slide out onto a clean plate. I like to serve this with ketchup or aioli.