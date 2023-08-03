Triple Miga Sandwiches

MIGA Sandwiches “Triple”

For the sandwich:

Pan de miga

hard boiled eggs, thinly sliced

sliced white mild cheese, such as mozzarella

Argentine sweet ham, sliced thin

salt and pepper, to taste

For the butter mixture:

8 ounces room temperature unsalted butter

3 tablespoons water

5 tablespoons sunflower oil

1 teaspoon salt

To make the butter mixture:

Whip together the butter, water, sunflower oil and 1 teaspoon salt until homogenous, light and a little aerated. Set aside until ready to use.

To build the sandwich: spread the butter mixture on one side of a pan de miga. With the butter side up, layer the thinly sliced hard boiled eggs and season with salt and pepper. Spread the butter mixture on both sides of another piece of bread and place it on top of the sliced eggs. Add a layer of ham and top with another slice of bread where both sides have been buttered. Add a layer of cheese then top with a final piece of bread that has been buttered on one side, placing the buttered side down on the cheese. Cut into portions and enjoy!