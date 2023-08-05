Mexican Corn On The Grill

whole ears of corn

Smoky aioli:

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon ground chipotle

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

Juice from ½ a lime juice

Pinch salt

For serving:

Crumbled cotija cheese

Chopped cilantro

Lime wedges

Soak the corn in water for at least 2 hours before grilling. Grill the corn on all sides until tender crisp, about 10 minutes. While the corn grills, make the smoky aioli. Whisk together the mayonnaise, ground chipotle, smoked paprika, juice from ½ a lime and a pinch of salt, taste for seasoning. Once the corn is cooked, remove from grill and allow to cool enough to handle. Peel back the husks, tying them in a knot to secure and give your guests “a handle”. Remove and discard the silks. Spread a generous amount of aioli on the corn, top with grated cotija and chopped cilantro. Season with salt. Serve with lime wedges on the side.