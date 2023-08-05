Miss Ollie’s Jerk Chicken

Recipe adapted from Miss Ollie’s Jerk Chicken

1 whole chicken, cut up into 8 pieces

For the marinade:

1 bunch scallions, end trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces

4-8 scotch bonnet chilies, stemmed (depending on how spicy you want the jerk to be)

5 garlic cloves, crushed

6 tablespoons malt vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons Jamaican rum

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2½ teaspoons ground allspice

1½ teaspoons ground nutmeg

¾ teaspoon ground cloves

For serving:

limes

Puree all marinade ingredients until smooth. Marinate chicken at least 2 hours or up to 1 day.

When you’re ready to grill the chicken, remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking. Remove chicken from marinade, wiping off any excess.

Set one burner on your grill to high heat and 2 burners to a medium-low heat. Brush your grill with oil. Grill the chicken on the hottest part of the grill until the chicken is lightly charred on both sides about 5-10 minutes. Transfer chicken to the cooler part of grill and continue to cook, turning several times, until an instant read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 165˚F, about 20-25 minutes longer. Serve with lime wedges on the side.