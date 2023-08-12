Beef Chili with Chocolate & Almond Butter

Inspired by the nytimes.com recipe “Beef Chili with Chocolate and Peanut Butter”

1 pound ground beef

salt and pepper, to taste

1-2 tablespoons canola oil, as needed

1½ cups yellow onion, minced

1 cup red bell pepper, small diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ tablespoon ancho chili powder or chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon chipotle powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne powder

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes

1 15.5 ounce can pink beans, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

half of a 12-ounce bottle of dark beer

1½ cups chicken stock

1½ ounces good quality bittersweet chocolate

2 tablespoons almond butter

For serving:

tortilla chips

sour cream

avocado, cut into chunks

In a large heavy-bottomed skillet or Dutch oven, cook the ground beef until browned, breaking the meat up as you cook it. Season well with salt and pepper. If there is a lot of fat in the pan, you can spoon some of it out. Add a tablespoon or so of canola oil to the pan if needed. Saute the onion, red bell pepper and garlic until fragrant and soft. Add the spices and stir well to evenly coat everything, toast until fragrant. Add the canned tomatoes and their juices and the canned beans, cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the cocoa powder and beer. Add the chicken stock and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a simmer and cook over low heat until the liquid has reduced and thickened slightly, at least 20-30 minutes. Stir in the almond butter and chocolate and let cook an additional 5 minutes. Taste for seasoning. Serve with your favorite toppings.