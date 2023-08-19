BBQ Pulled Pork

Pulled pork:

1 pork butt about 6 pounds, cut into 3-4 equal pieces

oil

Spice rub:

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground black pepper

½ tablespoon paprika

½ tablespoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon spicy or hot paprika

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon Coleman’s dry mustard

½ cup light or dark brown sugar

For serving:

your favorite BBQ sauce

Hawaiian rolls

coleslaw

Mix together all ingredients for the spice rub. Score the pork skin. Rub the pork with oil and season all over with ¾ of the spice mixture. Reserve the remaining ¼ spice mixture. Marinate the pork for 24-48 hours.

Bring the pork to room temperature. Preheat your oven to 400˚F.

Place the pork in a large roasting pan, add enough water to cover a quarter of the way up. Sprinkle reserved spice mixture over the pork. Roast uncovered at 400˚F until caramelized, about 45-60 minutes. Lower the oven to 325˚F, cover the pork tightly with aluminum foil and cook until tender, about an hour or so longer.

Remove and allow to rest about 20 minutes. Pull the meat and toss with your favorite BBQ sauce. Serve with King’s Hawaiian bread rolls and coleslaw.