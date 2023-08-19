Tres Leches Cake

For the cake:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

heavy pinch kosher salt

5 large eggs, separated

1 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the soaking liquid:

12 ounce can evaporated milk

14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup milk

For topping:

lightly sweetened whipped cream

your favorite jarred cherries

ground cinnamon, for dusting

Preheat the oven to 350˚F.

Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Separate egg whites and egg yolks into two bowls. Add ¾ cup of the sugar to the egg yolks and beat until pale yellow. Once pale yellow, whisk in the milk and vanilla extract. Pour the egg yolk mixture over the flour mixture. Stir gently until just combined. With clean beaters and bowl, whisk egg whites until stiff peaks begin to form, add in the remaining ¼ cup sugar and continue whisking until stiff but not dry. Carefully fold the egg whites into the egg yolk mixture a little at a time. Bake in a 13 X 9 pan for 25-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

Make the soaking liquid: whisk together all of the milk for the soaking liquid. Once the cake is completely cool, use a skewer or toothpick to poke holes all over. Pour the soaking liquid over the cake and allow to soak overnight. Before serving, top with whipped cream, cherries and a dusting of cinnamon.