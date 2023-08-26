Everything Bagel Spice-Seared Tuna Bowl
For the tuna:
best quality tuna available about 4-6 ounces per person
everything bagel seasoning for coating the tuna
For building the bowls:
soba noodles, cooked according to package instructions, tossed with a little sesame oil to prevent sticking
thinly sliced cucumbers
edamame, steamed according to package instructions
avocado, thinly sliced or cut into chunks
scallions, thinly sliced
picked basil leaves
cilantro leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped
thinly sliced Fresno chilies (for the adults)
Coat the tuna in the everything bagel seasoning on all sides. In a nonstick pan, sear the tuna on all sides until golden brown. Remove and slice into thin strips.
Build your tuna bowl starting with some of the soba noodles and topping with sliced tuna and your favorite toppings. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and enjoy.
Vinaigrette:
1 tablespoon freshly-squeezed lime juice
1 tablespoon coconut sugar
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 tablespoons canola oil
1-inch knob of ginger, peeled and grated on a microplane
heavy pinch salt
sriracha, to taste
Whisk together on ingredients. taste for seasoning.