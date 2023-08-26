Everything Bagel Spice-Seared Tuna Bowl

For the tuna:

best quality tuna available about 4-6 ounces per person

everything bagel seasoning for coating the tuna

For building the bowls:

soba noodles, cooked according to package instructions, tossed with a little sesame oil to prevent sticking

thinly sliced cucumbers

edamame, steamed according to package instructions

avocado, thinly sliced or cut into chunks

scallions, thinly sliced

picked basil leaves

cilantro leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

thinly sliced Fresno chilies (for the adults)

Coat the tuna in the everything bagel seasoning on all sides. In a nonstick pan, sear the tuna on all sides until golden brown. Remove and slice into thin strips.

Build your tuna bowl starting with some of the soba noodles and topping with sliced tuna and your favorite toppings. Drizzle with the vinaigrette and enjoy.

Vinaigrette:

1 tablespoon freshly-squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon coconut sugar

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons canola oil

1-inch knob of ginger, peeled and grated on a microplane

heavy pinch salt

sriracha, to taste

Whisk together on ingredients. taste for seasoning.