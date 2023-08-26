Feathery Meatball Salad

For the meatballs:

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground veal

1 pound ground Italian sausage or ground pork, any casings removed and discarded

3 slices white bread, crust removed, cut or torn into little pieces

milk, as needed, to soak the bread (we used about 1 ¼ cups)

1 cup yellow onion, minced

3 garlic cloves, minced

olive oil, as needed

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon crushed red chili flakes

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

2 eggs, whisked

1 cup ricotta cheese, wrapped in cheesecloth or a towel to drain excess liquid

Salt and pepper, to taste

For finishing the meatballs:

1-2 cups Italian breadcrumbs, for rolling

olive oil, as needed

1 large jar of your favorite tomato sauce

½-1½ cups chicken broth

ricotta cheese, for topping the meatballs

Combine the ground beef, veal and Italian sausage in a mixing bowl.

Place the bread in a separate bowl and add just enough milk just to soak the bread, we needed about 1¼ cups. Let sit for a few minutes.

While the bread soaks, cook the onion and garlic in a drizzle of olive oil over medium-low heat until translucent and soft. Let cool slightly then add to the mixing bowl with the meat. Add the soaked bread to the meat but discard any excess milk left in the bowl. Add the spices, grated parmesan cheese, eggs and ricotta cheese. Season generously with salt and pepper. Mix well. Form into large balls.

Place the Italian breadcrumbs in a shallow dish. Roll the meatballs in the breadcrumbs to coat them. Heat a generous drizzle of olive oil in a large sauté pan. Sear the meatballs on all sides.

Add the tomato sauce and as much chicken stock as desired to thin your sauce a little. Simmer the meatballs until cooked through, about 15-18 minutes. You can also finish cooking the meatballs in the oven if desired and transfer to a pot of simmering tomato sauce thinned with a little chicken stock before servings. Serve the meatballs over the simple salad below and top with a dollop of ricotta.

For the salad:

radicchio, chopped

romaine, chopped

arugula

Italian Dressing:

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

salt and pepper, to taste

Combine the spices and red wine vinegar in a bowl. Slowly whisk in the oil until emulsified. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss the greens with as much dressing as desired.