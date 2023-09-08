Romesco with Grilled Vegetables

use a combination of your favorite vegetables, sliced, quartered or whole

*If you want to grill potatoes like we did, wrap them in aluminum foil with a little olive and salt.

Grill them until soft. Then slice and serve.

For grilling:

olive oil

salt and pepper

Drizzle the vegetables with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the vegetables at 500˚F until tender but crisp. Serve over romesco.

Romesco:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 large shallot, chopped

1 grilled then peeled tomato

1 grilled then peeled and seeded jalapeno

3 piquillo peppers (or 1 large red pepper, grilled, then peeled and seeded)

1 cup Marcona almonds

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

¼ cup chopped Italian parsley leaves

1 piece of firm white bread, crusts removed, cut into cubes (this will give you about ¾ cups of 1-inch cubes)

a little water to run the food processor (if needed)

kosher salt to taste

Heat a small sauté pan over medium heat; add the oil, garlic and shallot and cook until very soft and tender. Combine the tomato, jalapeno, piquillos peppers, cooked garlic and shallot along with the oil, Marcona almonds, sherry vinegar, Italian parsley and bread in a food processor. Pulse until the mixture comes together but is still chunky. Season with salt to taste. If the mixture is too thick, you can add a splash a water to thin it out.