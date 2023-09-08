Surf & Turf Skewers

1 pound largest shrimp available, peeled and deveined

1 beef filet, cut into 1-1½ inch pieces

trumpet mushrooms, woody ends removed, cut in quarters

skewers, soaked in water for at least 30 minutes

garlic-parsley butter (recipe below)

extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt and pepper, to taste

sea salt, to taste

Soak your skewers for at least 30 minutes before using. Skewer the shrimp, filet and mushroom pieces. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Brush the skewers with a little extra virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill for 2-3 minutes on each side, until the shrimp are cooked through and the filet is cooked to your desired doneness. While the skewers cook, brush them with the garlic-parsley butter. Before serving drizzle with a little olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt.

Garlic-Parsley Butter For The Grill:

1 stick (8 tablespoons) butter, room temperature

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup Italian parsley leaves, finely chopped

zest from 1 lemon

large pinch kosher salt

large pinch Aleppo chili or red chili flakes

Stir together all ingredients until well mixed.