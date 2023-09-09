Coconut Macarons

12 ounces sweetened shredded coconut

4 ounces coconut flakes or chips (these are unsweetened larger pieces, if you can’t find them just use all sweetened shredded coconut)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 extra-large egg white, at room temperature

heavy pinch kosher salt

Preheat your oven to 325˚F. Mix together the coconut, condensed milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, beat the egg white and salt on high speed in the bowl of an until they form medium-firm peaks. Gently fold the egg white mixture into the coconut mixture. Drop the batter onto sheet pans lined with parchment paper using a small scooper or spoon mounds of batter about 2 teaspoons onto the sheet pans. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown. Cool and serve.