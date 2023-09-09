85º

Coconut Macarons

Michelle Bernstein, SoFlo Taste Host

12 ounces sweetened shredded coconut

4 ounces coconut flakes or chips (these are unsweetened larger pieces, if you can’t find them just use all sweetened shredded coconut)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 extra-large egg white, at room temperature

heavy pinch kosher salt

Preheat your oven to 325˚F. Mix together the coconut, condensed milk, and vanilla in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, beat the egg white and salt on high speed in the bowl of an until they form medium-firm peaks. Gently fold the egg white mixture into the coconut mixture. Drop the batter onto sheet pans lined with parchment paper using a small scooper or spoon mounds of batter about 2 teaspoons onto the sheet pans. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown. Cool and serve.

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

