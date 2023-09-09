80º

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

4-6 cups Little Gem lettuce leaves, if available (you can substitute romaine hearts cut into 1-inch slices)

½ cup thinly shaved red radish

2 Kirby cucumbers, peeled, diced small

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup dill fonds, picked

¼ cup Italian parsley leaves, picked

½ cup feta, crumbled

1 cup toasted pita chips

Toss together all ingredients for the salad. Dress with as much sumac dressing as desired. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Toasted Pita Chips:

2 pieces of pita, torn into 1-inch pieces

olive oil

zaatar

kosher salt

Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Drizzle the pita chips with a generous amount of olive oil, seasoning heavily with zaatar and a large pinch of salt. Transfer the pita pieces to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 7-10 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool before using in your salad.

Sumac Dressing

1 tablespoon sumac steeped in 1 tablespoon warm water

juice of one lemon

1½ tablespoons pomegranate molasses

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper

Whisk together all ingredients. Slowly stream in the oil while whisking to emulsify. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

