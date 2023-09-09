Fattoush Salad

4-6 cups Little Gem lettuce leaves, if available (you can substitute romaine hearts cut into 1-inch slices)

½ cup thinly shaved red radish

2 Kirby cucumbers, peeled, diced small

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup dill fonds, picked

¼ cup Italian parsley leaves, picked

½ cup feta, crumbled

1 cup toasted pita chips

Toss together all ingredients for the salad. Dress with as much sumac dressing as desired. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Toasted Pita Chips:

2 pieces of pita, torn into 1-inch pieces

olive oil

zaatar

kosher salt

Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Drizzle the pita chips with a generous amount of olive oil, seasoning heavily with zaatar and a large pinch of salt. Transfer the pita pieces to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 7-10 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool before using in your salad.

Sumac Dressing

1 tablespoon sumac steeped in 1 tablespoon warm water

juice of one lemon

1½ tablespoons pomegranate molasses

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper

Whisk together all ingredients. Slowly stream in the oil while whisking to emulsify. Season to taste with salt and pepper.