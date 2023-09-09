Fattoush Salad
4-6 cups Little Gem lettuce leaves, if available (you can substitute romaine hearts cut into 1-inch slices)
½ cup thinly shaved red radish
2 Kirby cucumbers, peeled, diced small
¼ cup pomegranate seeds
¼ cup dill fonds, picked
¼ cup Italian parsley leaves, picked
½ cup feta, crumbled
1 cup toasted pita chips
Toss together all ingredients for the salad. Dress with as much sumac dressing as desired. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.
Toasted Pita Chips:
2 pieces of pita, torn into 1-inch pieces
olive oil
zaatar
kosher salt
Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Drizzle the pita chips with a generous amount of olive oil, seasoning heavily with zaatar and a large pinch of salt. Transfer the pita pieces to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 7-10 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool before using in your salad.
Sumac Dressing
1 tablespoon sumac steeped in 1 tablespoon warm water
juice of one lemon
1½ tablespoons pomegranate molasses
1 garlic clove, minced
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons olive oil
salt and pepper
Whisk together all ingredients. Slowly stream in the oil while whisking to emulsify. Season to taste with salt and pepper.