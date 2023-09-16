Aperol Spritz & Poached Eggs

Poached Eggs Over Warm Focaccia with Paired with an Aperol Spritz
Aperol Spritz:
2 ounces Aperol
3 ounces Prosecco
1 ounce club soda
garnish: Orange slice
Add the prosecco, Aperol and club soda to a wine glass filled with ice and stir.
Garnish with an orange slice.
Poached Eggs Over Warm Focaccia
Focaccia
extra-virgin olive oil
sa salt
arugula
Parmesan cheese, shaved using a peeler
lemon, for freshly squeezed juice
Eggs
Sliced prosciutto
Toast the focaccia: slice the focaccia open and drizzle cut side with olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. Toast in a toaster oven until golden brown. Transfer to a plate.
Dress the greens: toss arugula with parmesan, freshly squeezed lemon juice and olive oil. Season with a pinch of sea salt. Place the dressed greens over the focaccia.
Poach the eggs: Bring a small pot of lightly salted water to a gentle boil. Crack an egg into a small plate. Using a spoon, swirl the water in a large, circular motion. Add your egg in the water. Cook for about 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg and place on top of the dressed greens.
Top with sliced prosciutto.