Aperol Spritz & Poached Eggs

Poached Eggs Over Warm Focaccia with Paired with an Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz:

2 ounces Aperol

3 ounces Prosecco

1 ounce club soda

garnish: Orange slice

Add the prosecco, Aperol and club soda to a wine glass filled with ice and stir.

Garnish with an orange slice.

Poached Eggs Over Warm Focaccia

Focaccia

extra-virgin olive oil

sa salt

arugula

Parmesan cheese, shaved using a peeler

lemon, for freshly squeezed juice

Eggs

Sliced prosciutto

Toast the focaccia: slice the focaccia open and drizzle cut side with olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. Toast in a toaster oven until golden brown. Transfer to a plate.

Dress the greens: toss arugula with parmesan, freshly squeezed lemon juice and olive oil. Season with a pinch of sea salt. Place the dressed greens over the focaccia.

Poach the eggs: Bring a small pot of lightly salted water to a gentle boil. Crack an egg into a small plate. Using a spoon, swirl the water in a large, circular motion. Add your egg in the water. Cook for about 3 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to remove the egg and place on top of the dressed greens.

Top with sliced prosciutto.