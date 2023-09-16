Rosé Sangria with Tuna Tartar

Rosé Sangria & Tuna Tartar

Rose Sangria:

Recipes From: https://cooking.nytimes.com/

Yield: 12 servings

2½ cups mixed red and pink fruit of your choice (raspberries, halved strawberries, cubed apple with red or pink skin, peeled pink grapefruit and blood orange sections, pomegranate seeds)

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

½ cup triple sec

2 (750-milliliter) bottles rosé wine, chilled

1 cup pomegranate juice, chilled

Place the fruit, sugar and triple sec in a pitcher and stir to combine; let rest in the refrigerator until fruit softens and absorbs flavors, at least 4 and up to 8 hours. Add wine and pomegranate juice; stir to combine. Serve over ice in wine glasses.

Tuna Tartar:

1 teaspoon grated ginger

olive oil, as needed

½ pound tuna, best quality available, small diced

¼ cup English cucumbers, diced small

2 shallots, minced

pinch Aleppo chili flake

1-2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint leaves, Italian parsley leaves and dill fonds

your favorite potato chips for serving

Heat a drizzle of oil olive in a small pan. Sauté the ginger and ginger for 1-2 minutes, until soft. Set aside to cool. Place a small bowl over a larger bowl filled with ice. Add the tuna, sautéed ginger, cucumbers and shallot. Season with a pinch of Aleppo chili flake and a pinch of salt and add as much herbs as you like. Mix well. Taste for seasoning. Serve in a chilled glass with your favorite potato chips.