Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Maple

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, quartered or halved depending on size

1 cup bacon, small diced

olive oil, as needed

2 shallots, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

zest and juice from half of a lemon

maple syrup, to drizzle

kosher salt and pepper, to taste

dill fronds, roughly chopped, for garnish

Cook the bacon in a large sauté pan until golden brown and crispy. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Leave the bacon grease in the pan. Add the Brussels sprouts and sauté, shaking the pan, until caramelized on both sides. If you don’t have enough bacon fat in your pan, you can add a drizzle of oil. Once the Brussels sprouts have caramelized, add the shallots and garlic and sauté until fragrant, 1-2 minutes. Add the lemon zest and juice and a drizzle of maple syrup. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with chopped dill before serving.