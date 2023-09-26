Green Bean & Mushroom “Casserole”

18 ounces mushrooms, stemmed and sliced (we used shitake and cremini)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

2 shallots, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ cup dry Marsala wine

1 cup chicken stock

½ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons tarragon leaves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Italian parsley leaves, finely chopped

kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

2 pounds green beans, blanched in salted water

For the topping:

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

½ cup crispy shallots, purchased

kosher salt, to taste

Cook the mushrooms in the olive oil over medium heat until they release their liquid, season with salt and pepper. Add the butter and let it melt. Add the shallots and garlic and sauté until fragrant, 2-3 minutes. Add the flour and stir to coat the mushrooms evenly. Cook the flour for 1-2 minutes. Add the Marsala wine, let it reduce almost all of the way down. Add the chicken broth and stir. Let the broth reduce by half and thicken, then stir in the cream, fresh herbs and season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss the green beans into the mixture and warm through. Serve immediately, topping with the crispy breadcrumbs. You can also transfer this mixture to a baking dish and warm through in a 350˚F oven for 15-20 minutes before serving. Remember to top with the crispy breadcrumbs.

For the breadcrumbs:

Heat the butter in a sauté pan, toast the breadcrumbs until golden brown. Transfer to a bowl and mix in the crispy shallots. Season with a pinch of salt.