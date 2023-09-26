Stuffed Acorn Squash

For the roasted squash:

2 or 3 acorn squash

olive oil, as needed

kosher salt and pepper, to taste

For the filling:

2 cups of your favorite squash, cut into small chunks (butternut or acorn works well)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 shallots, minced

pinch ground cinnamon

3 grates of nutmeg, grated on a microplane

1 teaspoon brown sugar

pinch kosher salt

1 cup quinoa, cooked according to package instructions

1 sprig rosemary, leaves finely chopped

1 sprig thyme, leaves finely chopped

Handful Italian parsley leaves, finely chopped

½ cup smoked almonds, chopped, plus extra for garnish

½ cup dried cranberries or cherries

Roast the squash:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Cut the squash in half. Remove a sliver of flesh from the uncut side to make the squash stand up straight. Use a large spoon to spoon out the seeds and the stringy flesh. Place the squash cut side up on your baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, season with a little salt and pepper. Place the squash cut side down on the baking sheet and drizzle the skin with olive oil. Roast until just tender to a knife tip, about 25-30 minutes. You want the squash to be a little firm because you are baking them a second time to warm through with the filling.

Make the filling:

Sauté the squash with the extra virgin olive oil for 5-6 minutes over medium heat. Add the shallots and spices and cook for 1-2 minutes. Once the squash is tender, add the brown sugar and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the squash to a mixing bowl. Add the cooked quinoa, herbs, smoked almonds and dried fruit. Stir to mix and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Turn the roasted squash right side up on your baking sheet. Fill with the quinoa mixture. Bake for 12-15 minutes at 375˚F or until warmed through. Top with chopped almonds before serving.