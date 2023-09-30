BBQ Shrimp

1 pound head-on shrimp, cleaned and deveined

1 tablespoon Creole seasoning

salt to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

4-5 tablespoons of butter, divided and kept cold

5 garlic cloves, sliced thin

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon hot sauce

¼ cup lager style beer

1 lemon cut in quarters

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, chopped

½ teaspoon finely ground black pepper

For garnish:

½ cup celery leaves

For serving:

1 baguette, sliced into 1-inch thick pieces and toasted

Season the shrimp with the Creole seasoning and a pinch of salt, toss to coat.

Heat the oil and 1 tablespoon of butter in a medium-size sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, stirring. Add the shrimp and cook for 1 minute. Add the Worcestershire, hot sauce and beer, shaking the pan to mix everything together. Cook for about one minute and squeeze the lemons into the pan, throwing the pieces of lemon right into the sauce as well after you squeeze them. Add in the rosemary then lower the heat a little and swirl in the remaining 3-4 tablespoons of cold butter. Add the black pepper, taste for salt and adjust if desired. Top with celery leaves and serve with warm, toasty baguette.