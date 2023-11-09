Fish in Papillote

parchment paper, cut into approximately 14-inch squares

½ bunch Swiss chard, cut into ½-inch thick strips

extra virgin olive oil, as needed

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1-2 tomatoes, sliced into ¼ to 1/3-inch-thick slices

Your favorite flakey white fish like snapper or grouper filets, skin and pin bones removed, cut into 6-8 ounce portions

butter, as needed, cut into thin slices

1 zucchini, sliced into thin slices

1 yellow squash, cut into thin slices

white wine, as needed

1 teaspoon thyme leaves, finely chopped

1 teaspoon rosemary leaves, finely chopped

crushed red pepper flakes

1-2 lemons, sliced thin, seeds removed

Preheat your oven to 400˚F.

To build the Papillotes, place a square of parchment down on your work surface. Place a little Swiss chard into the center of the parchment paper and drizzle with a little olive oil and season with a pinch salt and pepper. Layer a few slices on tomatoes on the Swiss chard. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Layer a single filet of fish on top of the tomatoes, dot with a few slices of butter and season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Next, layer a few pieces of zucchini and squash over the fish, top with a splash of white wine and a drizzle of olive oil, season with a pinch of salt and pepper. Sprinkle with a little rosemary and thyme and a pinch of crushed chili flake.

To wrap the fish, gather the two sides of parchment paper on the longer side of the filet. Bring them up over the filet, making the ends meet evenly. Begin folding the paper down in about ½-inch sections until the folds meet the fish and vegetables. Tuck the ends under on both sides and transfer to a baking sheet.

Bake until the fish is cooked through, approximately 12-15 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool for a couple minutes then carefully open the parchment parcels. Serve the fish in or out of each parchment parcel.