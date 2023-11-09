One Pot Creamy Shrimp Pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

10-12 colossal shrimp (U8 / U10 size), peeled, shells reserved

2 tablespoons butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 large shallots, cut into thin strips (julienned)

1 16-ounce package Linguini pasta, broken in half

¼ cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon tomato paste, if using (see note below)

6 cups chicken stock, kept warm, plus more if needed

½ cup green peas (thawed if using frozen and blanched in salted water until tender if using fresh)

1-2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves and Italian parsley leaves, finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1-2 small ripe tomatoes, cored and chopped

zest from 1 lemon

½ cup heavy cream

freshly grated parmesan cheese for serving

Heat the olive oil in a large, deep-sided sauté pan. Add shrimp and sear on both sides and immediately remove from the pan so they don’t cook through. Add half of the butter to the pan, allow it to melt and begin to foam. Add the garlic and shallots and cook until soft. Add the pasta and toast for 2-3 minutes. Add the dry white wine and allow to reduce almost all of the way down. Add the warm chicken stock into the pan and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, add the chopped tomatoes and cook for 8 minutes. Immediately stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter, green peas and chopped herbs. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook for 1 more minute and add lemon zest and shrimp. Stir in the heavy cream, warm through. Taste for seasoning and adjust if desired.

Chef’s tip:

If you want to boost the flavor in your stock, toast the shrimp shells in a drizzle of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of tomato paste until the paste is dark red. Add the chicken stock and simmer for about 10 minutes. Strain and set side.