Skirt Steak Stir-Fry

½ package firm tofu, drained and pressed overnight (see details below), cut into ½-inch cubes

½ pound skirt steak, cut into thin strips

1-2 tablespoons cornstarch, as needed

1-2 tablespoons neutral oil, as needed

1 cup peeled carrots, cut into thin strips (julienned)

1 cup shitake mushrooms, stemmed, cut into thin strips (julienned)

1 cup snow peas, cut into thin strips (julienned)

2 cups boy choy, cut in quarters or 1/6ths depending on the size, washed well

½-inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated on a microplane

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

1-2 cups scallions, sliced thin on a bias

1 cup (or 1 small package) vermicelli pasta, soaked in hot water until tender, drained

cornstarch slurry, if needed (see note below)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

To press the tofu, open the package and drain any excess liquid. Wrap tofu in a lint-free towel or several paper towels. Weigh-down with a heavy bowl or dish and place in the refrigerator overnight. We usually added a few jars on top of the dish for a little extra weight. The next day, discard the paper towels. Your tofu is ready to use.

Season the steak slices with salt and pepper and toss the skirt steak in the cornstarch to coat it. Shake off any excess cornstarch. Heat about 1 tablespoon of the neutral oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Add the skirt steak and stir fry, stirring and shaking the pan until the meat is browned on the outside. Remove and set aside.

If the pan seems dry, add a drizzle of oil. Add the carrots, mushrooms, snow peas and bok choy. Stir fry until the mushrooms begin to release their moisture and the other vegetables are tender and begin to turn a little golden brown in places. Add the ginger, garlic and tofu, and sauté until fragrant.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, sesame oil and brown sugar. Add the skirt steak and any juices back into the wok along with the sauce, scallions and cilantro. Stir fry for 1-2 minutes to heat through. Add in the noodles and toss to combine. If you want your sauce to be a little thicker, you can add into a little corn starch slurry (start with about ½ tablespoon). Just add the slurry and stir fry for 1-2 minutes until the sauce thickens. Season to taste with salt and pepper, if needed.

Note: To make a cornstarch slurry, whisk together equals parts warm water and cornstarch. 1 tablespoon of each will yield more than enough for this recipe.