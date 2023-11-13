Green Bean Casserole

1½-2 pounds green beans, ends trimmed

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup shallots, cut into thin strips (julienned)

1½ pounds mushrooms, stemmed, sliced thin or cut into small pieces (we used a blend of cremini and shiitake mushrooms)

¼ cup dry Sherry or white wine

2 tablespoons tarragon, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon rosemary, finely chopped

salt and pepper, to taste

For the Bechamel:

¼ cup butter

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons chicken stock

1½ cup milk

For garnish, your favorite crispy onions

Preheat your oven to 350˚F.

Blanch the green beans in salted boiling water for about 60 seconds, until tender but crisp, strain then transfer to icy water until cold. Remove and drain well.

In a large sauté pan, heat 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil until the butter foams. Add the shallots and cook until soft but not browned. Add the mushrooms and cook until all the moisture has been released. Add the sherry or wine until reduced all the way down. Add the herbs and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Make the Bechamel: melt the butter in a pot, add the flour and cook for 4-5 minutes over low heat, you do not want the flour and butter to get any color. Whisk in the chicken stock and milk, cook, stirring often, until the mixture begins to bubble and thicken. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Layer everything in your baking dish. Start by placing a spoonful or two of bechamel on the bottom of the dish, top with a layer of green beans, then mushrooms and more bechamel. Continue layering until you’ve filled up your casserole dish. Bake, uncovered, for 20-30 minutes, until hot and bubbling. Top with crispy onions before serving.