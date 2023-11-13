Spatchcock Turkey

1 12-14 pound turkey, spatchcocked (backbone completely removed)

For the brine:

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup granulated sugar

¾ cup kosher salt

2-3 sprigs thyme, 2-3 springs rosemary and 1 bay leaf, tied together with butcher’s twine

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

2-3 garlic cloves, smashed

rind of 1 orange

rind of 1 lemon

3 gallons cold water

1 gallon ice

For roasting the turkey:

2-4 ounces salted butter

salt and pepper, to taste

Prepare the turkey by removing the backbone with a sharp pair of poultry shears. Place the turkey, breast side down, on a cutting board and cut along one side of the backbone starting where the thighs meet the tail up towards the neck. Cut along the other side of the backbone and remove it. (Save the backbone for making turkey stock.) If there is a large amount of excess fat or skin up near the neck, trim it. Flip the turkey over so the breast is up and open the turkey as much as possible. Push down HARD on the turkey, you should hear a couple of cracks. The turkey will now lie flatter on a baking sheet.

Combine all brine ingredients, except for the water and ice in a pot. Heat until the sugar and salt dissolves. Pour the vinegar mixture into the cold water and ice. Once the brine is cool, place the turkey in the brine. Brine for 36-48 hours, flipping the turkey over halfway through brining.

After brining the turkey, remove and transfer to a rimmed baking sheet fitted with a roasting rack. Place in the refrigerator and allow to air chill overnight to allow the skin to dry out. Before roasting, gently work your hands in between the skin and the breast meat, loosening the skin as much as possible without tearing it. Rub butter under the skin and season the turkey well with salt and pepper.

Roast the turkey in a pre-heated 400˚F for 40 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 375˚F and cook for an additional 30 minutes or until an instant read thermometer inserted into the deepest part of the breast registers 150˚F, and the thighs register at least 165°F. Rotate the turkey occasionally during cooking. If the skin begins to brown too much, you can tent the turkey with aluminum foil. Let the turkey rest for at least 10-15 minutes before carving.