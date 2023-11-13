Sweet Potato Casserole

4-6 large sweet potatoes

2 ounces butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1-2 teaspoons vanilla extract (or you can use ½ of a vanilla bean, split and scraped)

½ cup heavy cream

2-3 sprigs thyme, wrapped in butcher’s twine

salt, to taste

miniature marshmallows for topping

reheat your oven to 375˚F. Rinse and dry the sweet potatoes. Wrap 2-3 sweet potatoes in aluminum foil pouches, drizzling with olive oil and seasoning with salt. Make sure the aluminum foil is tightly sealed, transfer to baking sheet. Roast the sweet potatoes until they are tender to a knife tip, about 50-70 minutes, depending on the size of your sweet potatoes. Set aside until cool enough to handle.

Combine butter, brown sugar, vanilla and heavy cream in a small pot. Add the thyme sprig and a pinch of salt. Heat until the sugar and butter have melted into the heavy cream. If using a vanilla bean, you can let the mixture steep for a few extra minutes to infuse flavor. Remove the thyme and vanilla bean (if using) before adding to the potatoes.

Carefully unwrap the sweet potatoes. Peel the potatoes, discarding the skin and mash in a large bowl. Stir in the cream mixture. Season with salt to taste. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and smooth the top with a rubber spatula or spoon.

Top with marshmallows and bake until golden brown.