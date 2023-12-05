Celery Root Latkes

1 pound celery root

2 pounds Russet potatoes

1 small yellow onion

2 eggs, whisked

¾-1 cup all-purpose flour (we used approximately 1 scant cup)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

neutral oil for frying

For garnish:

picked celery leaves, the light green inner leaves only

Crème fraiche

Peel the celery root and potatoes. Rinse and pat dry. Use a grater attachment or the large whole on a box grater to shred the celery root, potatoes and onion. Working in batches, use a lint-free towel to wring out as much excess liquid as possible. Transfer the vegetables into a large bowl. Discard excess liquid. Mix in the eggs and as much flour as you need to hold the mixture together. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Heat about ½-inch of oil in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet or cast-iron pan. Form the latkes to your desired size. Be careful not to pack the latkes too tightly as you mold them so they stay nice and fluffy.

Sauté the latkes until golden brown on both sides and cooked through. Remove from the pan and drain on paper towels, lightly salt while still warm. I love to serve these topped with a little dollop of crème fraiche and picked celery leaves.