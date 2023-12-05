Stewed Mushroom & Barley Salad with Fine Herbs

½ cup dry pearled barley

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup shallots, sliced into thin strips (julienned)

18 ounces of your favorite mushrooms, trimmed and cut (you can cut all the mushrooms differently or the same from julienned to quartered to ripped)

zest from 1 lemon

½ cup dry sherry

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons finely chopped tarragon leaves

2 tablespoons finely chopped Italian parsley

PX Vinegar, for drizzling (you can substitute regular sherry vinegar as well)

olive oil, for drizzling

½-1 cup shaved Manchego cheese, for topping the dish

Cook the pearled barley according to package instructions until tender but not mushy. Transfer cooked barley to a rimmed baking sheet to cool.

Meanwhile, heat the butter and olive in a large sauté pan until the butter foams. Add the shallots and cook, stirring often, until they begin to caramelize. If the shallots are browning too quickly, lower your heat a little. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms have released all of their moisture. Add the lemon zest, garlic and dry sherry. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until the garlic is fragrant and the sherry is almost completely reduced. Season heavily with salt and pepper. Fold in the herbs. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and add the cooked barley. Drizzle everything with a little PX vinegar and olive oil, to taste. The vinegar will help to boost all of the flavors. Toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper, if needed. Transfer to a serving dish and top with as much with as much shaved Manchego as desired.