Got a golden ticket? Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ is coming to Miami

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Want to sweeten your life with color and confection beyond your wildest dreams?

The classic favorite “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is coming to Miami with all of songs you know and love, and you don’t even need a golden ticket to take the mesmerizing joyride.

The musical has concocted the perfect treat: Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more. But the best treat just might be having the songwriters of Hairspray deliver new scores alongside all of the originals like “The Candy Man,” “Pure Imagination” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket.”

The stellar cast includes Cody Garcia as Willy Wonka and Brody Bett and Ryan Umbarila alternating the role of Charlie Bucket.

The musical kicks off in Miami and will run at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Miami-Dade County Jan. 1-5.

Good news: No one will need to wait to find a golden ticket for this adventure. Ticket prices start at $35 and can be found by clicking here or calling 305-949-6722.