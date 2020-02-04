Performances you won’t want to miss as Flamenco Festival Miami returns to Adrienne Arsht Center

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

MIAMI – Flamenco Festival Miami returns to Adrienne Arsht Center this March, featuring some of the most celebrated dancers, musicians and singers direct from Spain.

Looking for what to see at this year’s festival? Below are some of the performances taking place March 21-29. Click on each performance to learn more and purchase tickets.

Saturday, March 21

Flamenco singer Miguel Poveda will take the audience on a tour of the traditional musical forms of flamenco. He shares his personal connection to the music with a spontaneity that will ensure a unique performance.

Thursday, March 26

María Pagés returns with a new work rooted in her desire to talk about women -- a different story about what real women feel and live. The performance’ description says this isn’t the story of Carmen many may know, adding that “Yo, Carmen” is about the emergence of the feminine voice.

Friday, March 27

Manuel Liñán returns with an all-male dance company in a new show exploring gender identity through characterizations inspired by the flamenco woman. “¡VIVA!” is a song to the freedom of movement in which the feminine is embraced from the masculine body as its own and gender roles are broken with joy and enjoyment, according to the performance description.

Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29

“Stars of Flamenco” will bring together flamenco dancers and singers demonstrating the diversity and vibrancy of flamenco. This year’s project will join together dancers Mercedes Ruíz, María Moreno and Eduardo Guerrero, with Manuel Liñan reappearing as the artistic director.

Those who purchase tickets to more than one Flamenco Festival Miami performance can save 20% on each ticket.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts is located at 1300 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.

