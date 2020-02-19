3 things you’ll definitely want to do if you’re a college student on spring break

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring break is just around the corner, and if you’re in college, you’ve probably already begun to plan the ins and outs of your week in the sun.

If you’re got a little bit of down time or you’ve had enough of the beach, here are some recommendations that will make your college spring break fun and memorable.

1.) Shop till you drop.

This may not be the best way to save money on your spring break trip, but it would almost be criminal if you didn’t take a peek at the local beach stores or funky art galleries in the area. Checking out the shopping scene is a good way to change up the day, and it’s not like you have to buy something.

2.) Find the best local restaurants.

It doesn’t matter if you have a hankering for brunch or you’re craving fresh seafood from a beachside restaurant, one of the best parts about vacationing -- or even just taking a “staycation” -- is trying out eateries that you’d normally never get to have. Spring breakers tend to eat whatever is cheap and fast, but splurging one night on a great dish will make your spring break so much more memorable.

3.) Party it up in the infield at the Homestead-Miami Speedway NASCAR race.

At the end of the day, if you’re heading south for college spring break, you want to have a good time, and there’s no better party than being at the Homestead-Miami Speedway from March 20-22. The Ally Beach is a 20,000 square-foot beach located in the Speedway’s infield. It’s NASCAR’s first-ever infield beach party, and we’re sure it will be a great time.

Tickets to get into the infield beach party are $30, and if you’d like to do it for the whole weekend, the ticket is $75. There are more options, too:

$50 for Sunday ONLY.

$30 add on for Friday and Saturday.

Friday and Saturday tickets are access only and don’t include a race ticket. A valid race ticket is required for stadium entry.

Homestead-Miami Speedway is excited to host the Dixie Vodka 400.

All are welcome as the track celebrates its 25th anniversary.

Whether you’re a NASCAR fan or you’re more excited for the electric overall atmosphere, the event will feature plenty of food and fun happening well beyond the race. Tickets are going fast! Get yours by calling 866-409-RACE or visiting homesteadmiamispeedway.com.