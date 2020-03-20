Could this oven change the game for kitchen appliances everywhere?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you ever thought about upgrading your oven?

It’s a staple when it comes to kitchen appliances -- we might not all have standalone toaster ovens or microwaves, but a traditional oven is an absolute must, regardless of whether you use it daily or weekly.

The Advantium Oven, which we recently became familiar with, just might make you feel like a chef, no matter what you do for your day job. Not to mention, it’s pretty stylish and modern-looking. Check out this photo below.

Want to hear what else it does?

Buckle up, because we’re willing to bet you had no idea what an oven was truly capable of.

It’s considered a five-in-one product.

You’ll experience exceptional flexibility and cooking results with this innovative, five-in-one oven.

Enhanced with Advantium Technology, it can be used as a convection oven, toaster oven, warming/proofing oven, precision cook oven and a microwave.

Who knew that was possible?

It uses breakthrough technology.

It’s Precision Cooking Technology, to be specific, that’s used to harness the power of light.

The oven cooks the outside of foods much like conventional radiant heat, while also penetrating the surface so the inside cooks simultaneously.

While halogen light is the primary source of power, a “microwave boost” is added with certain foods. That means foods cook evenly and fast, while retaining their natural moisture. (Yum!)

Read some of these features.

The oven includes the following:

Glass-touch LCD

Built-in WiFi

Speedcook Technology

More than 100 mobile-app-driven guided recipes

Up to 30 custom favorite modes

Edge-to-edge handles

Polished stainless steel and hand-finished edge

It’ll truly be a one-up on your old oven.

Oven-quality foods cook up to four times faster than in a conventional oven, with no preheating required.

It has a spacious interior.

We’re talking generous, 1.7-cu.-ft oven space with a 16-inch turntable, allowing for full rotation of a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish; plus the removable oven rack offers the convenience of multi-level cooking.

Finally, check out …

Pre-programmed recipes: We mentioned these earlier, but the oven provides quick and easy programming of more than 175 pre-set food selections, and allows programming of up to 30 custom recipes.

Flexibility when it comes to installation: Ovens can be installed in a 30″ wall cabinet and can also be installed undercounter.

LCD controls: These will allow you to adjust oven settings with little effort.

Is this the oven of the future? You’d have a hard time convincing us otherwise.

To learn more, check out Impel America Appliances.