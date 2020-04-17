Coronavirus pandemic offers perfect time to take advantage of telehealth options

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In an effort to promote a safe environment for all patients and staff, Care Resources is one of the medical groups offering telehealth services as a flexible way for people to have their health care needs met.

If new or existing patients have questions about symptoms they’re experiencing, starting PrEP to prevent HIV, or managing a chronic illness, they can access a visit with a provider from the comfort of their own home or office, reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

It’s an option that makes a lot of sense right about now.

Also, if you need to see a provider due to cold or flu-like symptoms, Care Resources is offering online visits.

Call the scheduling department at 305-576-1234 and request a telehealth appointment.

When you’re doing telehealth, you’ll have to download the Zoom app to your Android or IOS device or visit Zoom.US from your computer to begin. The provider will call you with your meeting ID number during your appointment. Enter the meeting number and get connected to a health care provider.

Patient Portal users may also request an appointment online and communicate with the staff.

