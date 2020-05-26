Feeling lost amid coronavirus pandemic? Telehealth counseling might be the perfect option

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

These uncertain days of the coronavirus outbreak have been so difficult for so many, and sometimes, it seems like there’s no end in sight.

Many parents have been trying to balance home-schooling their kids with remote work.

Others have lost their jobs and worry about how they will pay their bills. Many are struggling with isolation from family and friends.

Although the state of Florida is starting to reopen, slowly but surely, these have been trying times for many.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, anxious, angry, sad or you’re struggling to make it through another day, it’s important to know you’re not alone.

Children’s Home Society of Florida, or CHS, wants to make you aware of some of its options available.

Telehealth can be really easy. (©Figure 8 Studio/Provided by Children's Home Society of Florida)

Officials at CHS understand today’s hardships — and they’re providing their online telehealth counseling services to help people navigate their stress and any overwhelming emotions.

Do any of the following sentiments sound familiar?

• “I don’t know how much longer I can take this.”

• “No one understands how hard this is.”

• “I feel alone.”

• “This is more than I can handle.”

If you answered yes to any of the above, or you’re nodding your head right now, tele-counseling through CHS might be an option for your family.

It allows you, your child and your family to receive caring, confidential counseling with a top therapist, from the comfort of your own home — with just a few clicks or taps on your smartphone, computer or tablet.

CHS accepts most major insurances, as well as Medicaid and private pay. They also have counselors who are fluent in Spanish and Haitian Creole.

A boy on his phone. (©Figure 8 Studio/Provided by Children's Home Society of Florida)

“My CHS counselor provides a nonjudgmental listening ear. She helps me work through challenges and find new ways to support my family,” said one participant, who asked to be identified only by her initials, S.G. “As a single mom, I’m grateful to have access to my counselor, despite the COVID-19 crisis."

Right now, we can all use a little hope, a little help and a listening ear.

Receive the care you need when you need it, no matter where you are, by calling 888-733-6303 or completing CHS’ Telehealth Referral Form.