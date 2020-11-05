Emergency Room Safety Precautions at the University of Miami

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Dr. David Lang is the Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at the University of Miami.

EMERGENCY ROOM SAFETY

Visits to emergency rooms here and across the country are declining as COVID-19 cases rise. Dr. David Lang, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at the University of Miami, says COVID should not be a reason that emergency care isn’t sought out, especially when every second counts.

“Patients that are thinking they’re having a true emergency, chest pain, shortness of breath, possible stroke -- they truly need to seek out emergency care as soon as possible,” Dr. Lang says.

How important is it for people, despite being in the middle of a pandemic, to seek out emergency medical treatment?

“Heart attacks, strokes, surgical issues. Those are time dependent and can be treated effectively if you’re in an emergency department in an appropriate amount of time,” says Dr. Lang.

What kinds of precautions are being taken now, specifically within the emergency room at UHealth Tower?

“We are actually running two separate emergency departments on an operational level,” Dr. Lang says, “We have an area dedicated solely for patients that either have COVID, have symptoms of COVID, or we suspect may have it.”

“The emergency department at UHealth Tower is ready and available,” says Dr. Lang. “We’ve always taken precautions to ensure that everyone gets the right medical care in a timely manner.”

