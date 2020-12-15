Holiday Blues on the Rise During COVID-19 Pandemic

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Izzy’s story

Izzy Childress has been dealing with depression since she was a young girl.

“Just an overwhelming feeling of helplessness and hopelessness,” Izzy says.

UHealth clinical psychologist Dr. Marisa Echenique says Izzy is not alone. The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on our mental health, especially this holiday.

“Living in this pandemic, which is an extraordinary time for all of us, we should anticipate feeling certain negative emotions, whether it’s fear, sadness, frustration,” says Dr. Echenique.

But how do we know if it’s a case of the “holiday blues” or something more serious?

“Be aware if usual things that we do to feel better, activities, hobbies, pastimes, different behaviors that we do to feel good. If those stop working for us,” Dr. Echenique says.

Izzy is now getting help through therapy.

“We offer a combined approach to care where there’s not only medication management, but there’s also psychotherapy, which evidence shows that it’s the most efficacious approach to mental health treatment,” Dr. Echenique explains.

Izzy says getting help for mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of.

“I think that if all of us start to be more honest with ourselves and with the people around us, it can be really beneficial,” says Izzy.

