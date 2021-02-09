Comprehensive Hypertension Center at UHealth Focuses on Heart Disease Prevention

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

MEET PRESTON PUGH

Preston Pugh had no idea he suffered from high blood pressure, until he passed out on a flight.

“My best friend was with me on the plane, said that he just saw me kind of faint and fade away,” Preston explains.

That is when he went to see Maria Delgado-Lelievre, M.D., the head of the Comprehensive Hypertension Center at UHealth.

“In the United States, one out of two adults are either hypertensive or will become hypertensive in the future,” Dr. Delgado says.

It is the No. 1 risk for heart disease, but people don’t realize they are hypertensive until it’s too late.

“Sadly, the patient will go through their life with elevated blood pressure and it’s when they come to the hospital for either heart attack, chest pain, shortness of breath, or signs of stroke that they realize their blood pressure was high,” says Dr. Delgado.

At the Hypertension Center each patient is evaluated based on four pillars.

“Genetics, biochemical, physiological, and the environmental pillar,” Dr. Delgado says.

Piecing together a full picture of the patient and their family history is critical to understanding cardiovascular risk.

“Life is so precious,” says Preston.

Since losing his brother to a heart attack last year, Preston is focusing on his health with the care he is now receiving.

“I have a team of doctors who are looking at me from a holistic standpoint,” says Preston.

