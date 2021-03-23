Cancer Patients Benefit from HIPEC Procedure

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Dr. Mecker Moller is a surgical oncologist and head of the HIPEC Program at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. For more information about Dr. Moller and the HIPEC procedure, click here or visit the UHealth blog.

THE HIPEC PROCEDURE:

For patients with complex cancer cases that spread in the abdominal or chest cavity, Sylvester is a leader in a procedure that combines surgery and heated chemotherapy.

“The HIPEC is a procedure that includes perfusing hot chemotherapy into the abdominal cavity, in addition to removing all the cancer tumors that have metastasized inside the abdomen,” explains surgical oncologist Mecker Moller, M.D.

Ad

At Sylvester, Dr. Moller heads the HIPEC Program which stands for hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy.

“Doctor, what kind of tumors or cancers are you treating with the HIPEC procedure?” asks anchor Pam Giganti.

“The most common tumors originate from the appendix, colon, stomach, ovaries, primary pseudomyxoma peritoneai, and mesothelioma,” Dr. Moller says.

First, the team of surgeons works to remove all visible tumors. Then, Dr. Moller infuses heated chemotherapy through catheters connected to a perfusion machine and placed inside the abdominal cavity.

“In the HIPEC, we take care of the tumors that are microscopic that we cannot see,” says Dr. Moller.

It all takes place in the operating room. Dr. Moller says this two-pronged treatment approach, could help extend the lives of some patients.

“This is not done in every hospital. This has to be done in a center where the surgeons are trained to do these complex procedures and where you have the level of care to support such complexity,” Dr. Moller says.

Ad

FOCUSING ON YOU

Focusing on You: Innovations in Modern Medicine is a series of healthcare-related stories airing regularly on WPLG Local 10. For more stories like this one, visit YouTube channels for UHealth, the University of Miami Health System.

Above content provided by UHealth, the University of Miami Health System