When is the right time to begin preparing for hurricane season? Experts weigh in

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We know there is a specific date as to when hurricane season officially begins -- June 1 -- but somehow, it always seems to creep up on us anyway.

Residents in South Florida know they are at high risk for encountering a hurricane, so being prepared just makes sense.

How early in the year is too soon to prepare? In short, there’s no time that’s too early.

According to FHIA, at very least, you should have an evacuation plan in place for you and your family.

But if you’re really thinking about how best you can protect your family and your home, one of the best ways to do so is by having impact-resistant windows.

The benefits of impact-resistant windows can extend beyond protecting your home and family from hurricanes -- it can also add year-round efficiency to your home, curb appeal and property value.

It can be tempting to put off window replacement, but consider the problems you’ll face should a hurricane strike:

Secondary water damage

Wind gusts

Blown off roof

Increased repair costs

Damaged furniture or flooring

The risk of theft or home entry

Impact-resistant windows are capable of enduring the worst of Florida’s tropical storms, withstanding high winds, pressure of up to and over 100 mph and flying debris, all without shattering.

As experts in hurricane protection, FHIA reiterates that the best time for replacing windows in Florida is before the storm season hits, but they also want residents to know that they help families protect their home all year round.

Experts there say they have installed more impact-resistant windows than any other company in the area, and they provide free in-home consultations.

Click here to learn more about impact-resistant windows and how they best protect your home and family.

FHIA has also provided a hurricane preparedness guide here.