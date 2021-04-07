Concussion Clinic Neurologists Help Patients Play Again

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Dr. Abraham Chileuitt is a Sports Neurologist at the University of Miami Health System. For more information about UHealth’s Concussion Clinic, click here or visit the UHealth blog.

MEET ALEXIS CESPEDES:

Competitive cyclist Alexis Cespedes survived a near fatal collision with another rider during a race just one month ago.

“I crashed on the first lap, hit the ground pretty hard. I was airlifted to the nearest trauma center,” says Alexis.

Alexis suffered a concussion and several broken bones. He soon met with Abraham Chileuitt, M.D., a sports neurologist at UHealth.

“A concussion, basically, is a disruption in the normal physiology of the brain, secondary to a trauma,” Dr. Chileuitt says.

And while headaches can be the main symptom of a concussion, Dr. Chileuitt says, there are other signs to watch out for.

“Dizziness, imbalance, mental fog, confusion, nausea, being irritable or emotional are very typical,” says Dr. Chileuitt.

He says every brain injury is different and that’s why each patient at UHealth’s Concussion Clinic receives personalized treatment by a team of specialists.

“Psychology is heavily involved, and people that have problems with their thought processes, we have neuropsychologists and staff that are specialized in traumatic brain injury,” Dr. Chileuitt explains.

Alexis says he wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for his helmet.

“It was pretty scary. I mean, the helmet, I have it right here, saved my life,” says Alexis.

As soon as the UHealth team gives him clearance, Alexis plans to ride again, but with a life-saving message to everyone.

“Always wear a helmet,” Alexis says.

