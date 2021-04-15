Is it time to replace your roof? Don’t miss these 3 major signs

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Roof damage can happen in all sorts of ways.

Reaching out to a local roofing company is critical in preventing these damages from becoming more severe over time, said the experts at FHIA.

Understanding the common signs of roof damage is also important in helping you take care of this problem as soon as possible.

Here are a few of the most common types of roof damage:

1. Leaks and/or ceiling stains

One of the most common signs of a water leak is if you notice discoloration on your ceiling. These stains will often get worse over time and cause additional problems. Reaching out to a local company like FHIA for a roofing inspection is essential in identifying the source of the leak and getting it fixed.

2. Cracked or missing shingles

Another common sign of roof damage is cracked or missing shingles. A strong storm can often cause the shingles to rip away from your roof. Inspecting your roof after a big storm is always a good idea to identify any signs of damage. Failure to take care of these problems can often result in water leaks and significantly decrease the lifespan of your roof.

Ad

3. Changes in appearance to the roof

This could be sagging, moss appearing on the roof or mold and fungi growing from trapped moisture.

A sagging roof is always a major sign that you are dealing with structural issues. This can happen due to a variety of reasons, such as undersized rafters, too many layers of shingles, or an improper design.

A roofing professional can identify why your roof is sagging and find an immediate solution to this problem. On the other hand, failure to address a sagging roof is a significant safety concern that can eventually cause your roof to collapse.

Watch Florida homeowner Jasmin talk about her experience after finding leaks in her home:

You also want to watch for shingles that are missing or cracked, and an accumulation of granules in the gutters. Granules protect the house from UV rays, and help keep the roof fire-resistant, the experts said.

Final thoughts

Understanding how to quickly identify roofing damage is important in keeping you and your family safe. Taking care of these problems can often prevent them from becoming more severe and will also save you money.

Ad

Choosing to schedule a professional roofing inspection every two to three years or after a major storm is an excellent way to stay proactive and extend the lifespan of your roof.

Roof replacement with FHIA

Do you have questions?

FHIA will come to your home for a free roof inspection and consultation.

The company offers a 50-year warranty and flexible financing options for affordability. Click or tap here to learn more.