This just might be the most important thing when it comes to home remodeling jobs

Home remodeling projects can be fun, especially when you see the final product, but they can also be a pricey investment.

Whether you’re taking on the project because you want a new look or for safety reasons, there’s one step in the process you don’t want to miss: getting a warranty.

There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to warranties. For instance, most may not realize that there are many differences in the types of warranty available.

Tat Granata, with FHIA Remodeling, said a big part of choosing a warranty is understanding what the goals are for the homeowner.

“We really like to go over all the specifications so you know exactly what you’re covered for, as well as some of the things you might not be covered for,” he said.

In South Florida, hurricanes are a concern. If you’re installing new impact resistant windows without shutters, you and your home will be protected, but flying debris can still cause damage to windows while they protect you. A warranty can keep you from having to pay for new windows all over again.

“If you’re thinking about whether it’s a window project or a roofing project, how many times you want to do this, or how many times you want to invest in that, a warranty could be really, really important,” Granata said. “If you can only pay for it once and never have to pay for it again, that’s a pretty good opportunity.”

FHIA offers many types of home updates that can be covered by warranties, including:

Replacement windows and doors

Roofing

Bathroom remodeling

Kitchen cabinets

Storm solutions

Tex-Cote exterior coatings

Both the materials and labor for every project is covered with a warranty.

