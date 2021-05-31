New 3D art show will give ‘Lasting Impressions’ on some of the world’s greatest masterpieces

Ever thought about an immersive experience like this one?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ever wanted to step into the minds of some of the world’s greatest artists?

A new experience will offer you that chance.

Running through June 16, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will host “Lasting Impressions,” a 3D LED immersive experience, that will give people a chance to see what artists such as Monet, Van Gogh, Seurat and Degas sensed when they developed their masterpieces.

Through the 3D technology, audience members can not only look into the paintings, but look out from them, experiencing scenes from Renoir’s lunch guests, Monet’s water lilies or Van Gogh’s starry night.

To view a digital program, click or tap here.

If the sights weren’t enough, the shows will feature music timed to the art from some of the world’s most famous composers. The socially distanced shows are great for people of all ages -- and will last one hour, and be available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $54.60, and VIP tickets are $99.75.

A VIP package includes an entrance with advance access, merchandise, a custom tote bag, a holographic badge, a coffee mug with impressionist paintings and a champagne flute.

For more information or to buy tickets, click or tap here.