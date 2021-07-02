Prepare for family fun: Marlins baseball isn’t the only excitement happening at loanDepot park this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Summertime is in full swing, so everyone is undoubtedly considering all the fun things they want to do this summer.

If you’re a baseball fan, you’ve probably missed the excitement of what the Miami Marlins games can feel like. The good news is, fans can now return to open seating at loanDepot park, and that means families and friends can sit together to cheer on their team.

Have you seen the matchups for the second half of the 2021 season? Some you definitely don’t want to miss include the Dodgers, Padres, Yankees, Cubs and NL East Division rivals, including the Mets, Braves Phillies and Nationals.

The Marlins have also revealed the lineup of fan giveaways for the remainder of the 2021 season, featuring a first-of-its-kind Miguel Rojas Big Cleat Bobblehead. Below is a list of giveaways for Marlins home games. Details can also be found by clicking or tapping here.

Jersey Swirler on July 10, when the Marlins take on the Braves.

A MLB woven tote bag on July 24, when the Marlins take on the Padres.

Rally towels presented by Ocean Bank on July 31, when the Marlins take on the Yankees.

Topps baseball cards on Aug. 1, when the Marlins take on the Yankees.

Kids lunch box and Thermos presented by Sedano’s on Aug. 15, when the Marlins take on the Cubs.

Miguel Rojas Big Cleat Bobblehead presented by Ocean Bank on Aug. 29, when the Marlins take on the Reds.

2021-22 STEM-themed player calendar on Sept. 5, when the Marlins take on the Phillies.

Marlins Somos T-shirt on Sept. 19, when the Marlins take on the Pirates.

2022 magnet schedule, as well as a bat and ball set, separately, on Oct. 3, when the Marlins take on the Phillies.

In case you missed it, the Marlins turned heads earlier this year with the launch of the club’s City Connect uniform. The Legacy red jersey and two-tone hats took the city by storm. The team will sport the new look a few more times this season, wearing the uniform on the weekends of:

July 10-11.

July 31 through Aug. 1.

Aug. 14-15.

Sept. 4-5.

Check out the full story behind the new uniform, as well as a closer look at the threads, by clicking or tapping here.

We love the excitement a good baseball game, but did you know there is even more to do at loanDepot park than to attend Marlins games?

The fun will continue all summer long with a few fan favorites, including Billy’s Kids Zone, Sunday Funday activities and the UHealth Diamond Dash, to name a few. You can visit the Marlins Families page for updates on family-favorite activities, as well as new additions to the lineup.

Some other exciting events coming this summer include Bark at the Park, Beerfest, and Food and Wine. The Marlins have also announced new second half dates for Salute and Serve Days. You can find the full lineup of Marlins tickets offers here.

The Marlins team is ready to welcome all fans to partake in the fun at loanDepot park, where it’s a safe and fun environment, as well as affordable.

The Marlins have recently amended the face covering policy for event attendees, no longer requiring guests to wear masks or facial coverings at loanDepot park. Non-vaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to adhere to the face covering recommendations of the CDC. For details surrounding the health and safety measures at loanDepot park, click or tap here.

Tickets for Marlins home games can be purchased here.